Wisk Introduces Sixth-Generation Air Taxi

Advanced air mobility (AAM) company Wisk Aero has officially unveiled its sixth-generation autonomous, all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi. According to the company, the model “represents the first-ever candidate for type certification by the FAA of an autonomous eVTOL.” Changes to the sixth-generation aircraft include a high-wing design, extended booms, increase in the size and number of propeller blades and a larger cabin.

“In 2010, we set out to find a way to skip traffic and get to our destination faster,” said Wisk CEO Gary Gysin. “Over the past 12 years, we’ve pursued that mission through the development of five different generations of full-scale aircraft. Our 6th Generation aircraft is the culmination of years of hard work from our industry-leading team, learnings from our previous generations of aircraft, commitment from our investors, and the evolution and advancement of technology.”

Designed to operate autonomously “with human oversight” and seat up to four people, Wisk’s Generation 6 eVTOL is expected to cruise at 120 knots and have a range of 90 miles with reserves. The company reports that it has currently conducted more than 1,600 test flights with its eVTOL designs. Wisk launched in 2019 as a joint venture between KittyHawk Corporation, which announced last month that it would be ending operations, and Boeing.