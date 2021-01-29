Lilium To Build Air Taxi Network

Electric aircraft developer Lilium has signed an agreement with multinational infrastructure operator Ferrovial to develop a network of at least ten “vertiports” for an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL)-based air taxi service. According to Lilium, the network will cover “strategic locations in all major cities across Florida.” Exact locations for the vertiports planned in partnership with Ferrovial have not yet been announced.

“Our strategy to bring high-speed transportation networks to an entire region is being brought to life in Florida, and Ferrovial is the ideal partner with their unrivalled expertise in airport construction and operations around the globe,” said Lilium chief operating officer Remo Gerber. “Nearly all 20 million Floridians will live within 30 minutes of our vertiports and the 140 million annual visitors to the Sunshine State will have a high-speed option available to travel to their destinations.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Lilium announced last November that it was partnering with Orlando-based Tavistock Development Company to build its first U.S. vertiport in Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida, with the goal of launching its air taxi service in 2025. The company is also developing the five-seat Lilium Jet eVTOL, which is expected to have a top speed of 300 km/h (162 knots) and a range of 300 km (162 NM). Lilium flew its full-scale five-seat demonstrator for the first time in May 2019.