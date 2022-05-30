Lilium, Livent Partner On Lithium Battery Research

Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer Lilium has announced a new research and development agreement with lithium producer Livent Corporation. The companies stated that the collaboration will focus on advancing lithium metal technology for use in high-performance battery cells. According to Lilium, the agreement is an “important step towards securing Lilium’s future access to the high-performance battery cell technology” to power its eVTOL “Lilium Jet.”

“This collaboration is a milestone in Lilium’s commitment to revolutionize regional air travel,” said Lilium chief operating officer Yves Yemsi. “Innovation is at the heart of our mission, and to keep innovating we need to collaborate with the best in the industry. Livent’s unique expertise in lithium production, as well as their commitment to sustainably responsible practices, makes them an ideal partner.”

Lilium announced several other partnerships last week including one with Honeywell and DENSO to develop and manufacture an electric motor for the Lilium Jet and a second with Aernnova to design and build a propulsion mounting system for the aircraft. Lilium began flight testing with its fifth-generation technology demonstrator in Spain last month. The company says it is aiming for speeds of up to 300km/h (162 knots) with its six-passenger eVTOL jet and planning for it to be capable of routes between 40 and 200km (22-108 NM) at launch with an eye toward trips of up to 500km (270 NM) in the longer term.