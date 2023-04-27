Joby Lands Department Of Defense Contract Extension

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer Joby Aviation has received a $55 million extension on its contract with the U.S. Air Force. The extension is the company’s third, bringing the overall contract value to a maximum of $131 million. The recent agreement also includes provisions for the delivery and operation of up to nine five-seat Joby eVTOL aircraft.

“We’re grateful for the support of the program and for the U.S. government’s wider commitment to global leadership in this important new sector,” said Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt. “As well as allowing us to explore the wide range of potential use cases across the U.S. government, our defense partners have also provided us with high-impact support as we prepare for commercial operations in 2025.”

According to Joby, the first two aircraft are slated to be delivered to California’s Edwards Air Force Base by early 2024. The eVTOLs will be used to demonstrate potential use cases such as cargo and passenger transportation. Joby noted that four Air Force pilots recently flew its aircraft, becoming “the first Air Force personnel to fly an eVTOL as sole pilot-in-command through the full flight envelope, including transition from vertical to wingborne flight.”