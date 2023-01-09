FAA Partners With Korea On Advanced Air Mobility

The FAA has signed a Declaration of Cooperation with the Korea Office of Civil Aviation (KOCA) to collaborate on future advanced air mobility (AAM) aircraft development and operations. According to the FAA, the agencies will “work together to promote the safety oversight of AAM, including airworthiness, licensing, and operations.” Similar partnerships are in place with Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

“Collaborating with our international partners on safely integrating these new technologies will create more efficient, sustainable and equitable transportation options,” said Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen.

The FAA’s AAM partnerships are aimed at promoting the exchange of AAM-related ideas, information, skills and techniques. The agency stated that the goal of such collaborations is to harmonize certification criteria and integration plans. A spinoff of the urban air mobility (UAM) concept, AAM covers use cases for small, highly automated aircraft “not specific to operations in urban environments” such as commercial inter-city transport, cargo delivery and recreational vehicles.