FAA Issues Certification Basis For Lilium Jet eVTOL

Electric aircraft developer Lilium announced on Monday that it has received the G-1 Certification Basis from the FAA for its Lilium Jet all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) design. The Germany-based company was issued a CRI-A01 certification basis for the model by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in 2020. According to Lilium, it is the first eVTOL developer to be issued certification bases—which set out the specific airworthiness and environmental standards required for type certification of the model—by both agencies.

“This is a major step towards our goal of achieving early certification of our aircraft in key markets to support a worldwide entry into service,” said Lilium Chief Technology Officer Alastair McIntosh. “We are grateful to have found great partners on both sides of the pond to electrify the skies. As per FAA practice, there will now be a collaborative process where Lilium and EASA provide feedback to the FAA before the G-1 is issued for public consultation.

With an eye toward the regional air taxi and freight markets, Lilium is aiming for a top speed of up to 300 km/h (162 knots) and a range that can cover routes between 40 and 200 km (22-108 NM) for its seven-seat Lilium Jet eVTOL. The company has said it hopes to extend the model’s range to up to 500 km (270 NM) after launch. Lilium flew a two-seat eVTOL prototype in 2017 and a five-seat version in 2019.