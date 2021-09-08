FAA Approves G-1 Certification Basis For Archer eVTOL

Archer Aviation has announced that the FAA has approved the G-1 certification basis for its all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft design. According to the company, it will now focus on finalizing the G-2 Issue Paper, which will lay out the means of compliance with G-1 requirements. Archer says it has been working with the FAA on the G-2 Issue Paper, along with testing and methods required to demonstrate the model’s safety and compliance, since earlier this year.

“Certification continues to be the shining light at the end of our design and development tunnel,” said Archer co-founder and co-CEO Brett Adcock. “While there is still significant work ahead of us, we now have a basis agreed upon with the FAA that will allow us to better focus our efforts on our goal of obtaining certification on an efficient timeline.”

Archer’s four-passenger eVTOL design is expected to be capable of traveling distances of up to 60 miles at 150 MPH. The company is aiming to begin flight testing in late 2021. As previously reported by AVweb, United Airlines has announced plans to acquire a fleet of 100 Archer eVTOLs once the aircraft is in operation and provided it meets the airline’s requirements.