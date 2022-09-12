Electra Tests Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System

Electra.aero announced last week that it has successfully completed a fully integrated test of its hybrid-electric propulsion system. According to the company, the technology was developed for its nine-passenger electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft concept. Propulsion system testing was conducted at Electra’s facility in Switzerland.

“Tightly coupling airframe and propulsion systems is the hallmark of Electra’s unique and scalable approach to providing net-zero emissions for regional and transport-category aircraft by 2050,” said Electra vice president and general manager JP Stewart. “Electra’s eSTOL aircraft uses this patent-pending technology for the urban and regional aircraft market, allowing a reduction of the 5 billion tons of CO2 created by inefficient ground transport in personal cars every year.”

Electra says its hybrid system, which is currently being integrated into the company’s demonstrator aircraft, uses “a combination of high-power battery packs and a turbogenerator to power eight electric motors and propellers.” For its nine-passenger hybrid eSTOL design, Electra is targeting a 400 NM range, 2,500-pound payload and 175-knot cruise speed. The company is participating in initiatives including NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) National Campaign and the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program.