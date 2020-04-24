EHang To Build Autonomous Aerial Vehicle Port

China-based urban air mobility company EHang has announced plans to build an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) port in Hezhou, China. The 2,500 square meter “E-port” terminal building will feature a first-floor reception hall, second-floor passenger waiting area and third-floor departure/arrival zone with four landing pads located on the roof. The port, along with a planned delivery of 20 EHang 216 AAVs, is expected to be used for air tourism operations.

“As we progress, we intend to create more commercial applications for EHang AAVs, such as aerial sightseeing that can uniquely merge modern culture and tourism,” said EHang founder and Huazhi Hu. “We also welcome more local partners to join us and embrace the opportunity to a provide safe, autonomous, and green approach to travel and sightseeing.”

EHang plans to open the E-port by the end of 2020. As previously reported by AVweb, the company’s two-seat EHang 216 model completed its first series of public passenger flights in Vienna, Austria, in April 2019. According to EHang, its AAVs have successfully completed more than two thousand test flights.