EHang Opens Air Mobility Experience Center

China-based urban air mobility (UAM) company EHang officially launched its 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center in Guangzhou, China, on Wednesday. Developed as part of the company’s 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative, the Center is designed to serve as an operations hub with “all necessary infrastructures” for EHang’s autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs). The 2,000-square-meter (21,500-square-foot) facility includes a rooftop vertiport and hangar for aircraft charging and maintenance.

“Guangzhou is EHang’s first global urban air mobility pilot city and the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center has become the latest operation spot under the 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative,” said EHang founder and CEO Huazhi Hu. “We will use the world’s leading AAV technologies and command-and-control system to provide intelligent, comprehensive solutions for urban air mobility and smart city management in Guangzhou.”

According to EHang, the facility will enable trial operations for its EH216 and Falcon B AAVs as well as other electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) models. The company says it has planned and tested several flight routes in Guangzhou’s Huangpu district for ventures such as passenger transportation, aerial sightseeing, aerial logistics and “smart city management.” The 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center was launched in partnership with the Guangzhou Development District Communications Investment Group Co.