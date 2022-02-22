AutoFlight eVTOL Completes Transition Test Flight

China-based air taxi developer AutoFlight has completed the first proof-of-concept transition test flight for its Prosperity I electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) design. During the flight, which took place at the company’s flight test area in China’s JiangSu province, AutoFlight says the prototype was able to successfully move from vertical to horizontal flight and back. The eVTOL reached an altitude of 150 meters (492 feet) and speeds of up to 123 mph.

“Achieving a smooth transition phase in record time, from prototype to flight, underlines the caliber of the engineering team we have at AutoFlight and gives great confidence as we progress into the development phase and layout plans for our first manned aircraft, the Prosperity I,” said AutoFlight Europe managing director Mark Henning. “The simplicity of AutoFlight’s design lies in our patented ‘Lift and Cruise’ configuration, which combines superior range and safety with low technical complexity, making it affordable to manufacture, maintain and operate as an air taxi.”

The Prosperity I prototype flew for the first time in Oct. 2021. The aircraft is designed to carry three passengers and a pilot. The company plans to conduct public demonstration flights later this year and hopes to have the aircraft certified in Europe by 2025.