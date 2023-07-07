Archer Hosts AAM Interagency Working Group

Urban air mobility (UAM) startup Archer Aviation has hosted a delegation from the Federal Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Interagency Working Group at its flight test facility. The group included more than 70 people representing agencies and departments such as the FAA, NASA, Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Department of Transportation (DOT), Department of Defense (DOD) and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). As part of the event, participants attended a flight test of Archer’s Midnight electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) design.

“It was inspiring to see the level of support from across the federal government focused on ensuring the safe entry of eVTOL aircraft into the U.S. market in 2025,” said Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein. “For many of our guests, this was the first time they’ve been able to witness an eVTOL aircraft flight in person. Our showcase emphasized just how far along we are, and demonstrated the safety and low noise advantages of eVTOL aircraft.”

Legislation directing the DOT to form the AAM Interagency Working Group was passed in 2022. It was officially established in Feb. 2023. The stated goal of the group is to “plan for and coordinate efforts to integrate advanced air mobility aircraft into the national airspace system, particularly passenger carrying aircraft, in order to grow new transportation options, amplify economic activity and jobs, advance environmental sustainability and new technologies, and support emergency preparedness and competitiveness.”