Q1 Aircraft Shipments Down Across All Segments

Aircraft deliveries declined across all segments during the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, according to the quarterly aircraft shipments and billings report released by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) on Wednesday. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the total number of airplane deliveries in Q1 2020 dropped approximately 20.9-percent from 511 to 404. Total helicopter deliveries declined from 170 in Q1 2019 to 122 over a similar period in 2020, a drop of 28.2-percent.

“While the year started off strong, the health and safety restrictions put in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic began to significantly impact global operations, supply chains and deliveries towards the end of the first quarter,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce.

According to the report (PDF), piston helicopter deliveries saw a 43.9-percent drop at just 37 units delivered for the quarter. The turboprop airplane segment recorded a 41.8-percent decline in shipments with 71 aircraft delivered. Business jet deliveries dropped 19.1-percent and turbine helicopter shipments declined by 18.3-percent. Piston airplane shipments saw the smallest drop at an 11.7-percent decrease from Q1 2019. Overall, the value of airplanes delivered in Q1 2020 declined approximately 21.3 from $4.3 billion in Q1 2019 to $3.4 billion.