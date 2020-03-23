Ground Engine Testing Begins On SkyCourier Prototype

Textron Aviation announced on Monday that it has successfully completed initial ground engine tests on the prototype of its Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine turboprop. According to the company, initial testing covered verifying fuel systems and engine function along with avionics and electrical systems interfaces. The SkyCourier is powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC engines.

“The successful engine run tests are a pivotal step toward proving the maturity of the aircraft and its systems as we prepare for first flight,” said Textron Aviation programs and engineering senior vice president Chris Hearne. “We continue to meet each important milestone in our development schedule, and we look forward to having an outstanding aircraft for our customers.”

As previously reported by AVweb, the SkyCourier prototype was fitted with its wings last December. The aircraft is expected to have a range of 900 NM, 6,000-pound payload and maximum cruise speed of up to 200 knots. It will be equipped with the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite and is designed to seat up to 19 passengers or carry three standard LD3 air cargo containers.