SWIFT AVIATION OFFERS FREE COVID TESTING FOR EMPLOYEES AND PARTNERS

PHOENIX, AZ – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase both locally and in many states throughout the US, Swift Aviation is committed to ensuring a safe workplace.
As part of ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of its Associates and customers, Swift Aviation has been and will continue providing free, on-site COVID-19 tests to Associates via our partners COVID Testing to You (https://covidtestingtoyou.com).
Like many parts of the country, Arizona is experiencing chronic COVID-19 testing issues such as lab backlog causing patients up to wait up to 14 days for results and lengthy testing wait times. This has been attributed to a decline in testing demand.
Testing is critical to being able to identify COVID-19 positive patients so they may self-quarantine and reduce the spread of the disease. In addition, it helps to identify asymptomatic carriers.
Both COVID-19 viral and antibody tests provided to Swift Aviation Associates are FDA approved and rapid response. COVID Testing to You provides several test options such as a finger stick blood sample, nasopharyngeal swab, and antibody blood draw.
In addition to COVID-19 testing, Swift Aviation has implemented the following protocols to ensure the safety of our customers, staff and crews:
- Mandatory face coverings for all employees and visitors
- Expanded disinfection procedures throughout our facility and transport vehicles using EPA/FDA approved COVID disinfectants
- Extensive cleaning and disinfecting of common areas and restrooms
- Continuous and proper hand washing by all team members
- Suspension of our bistro supplies and food items like popcorn and candy bowls
- Temperature and symptom checks required for employees and available to customers
- Staff members instructed to stay home if they are, in any way, feeling unwell and to follow guidelines on social distancing
For more information, please visit https://www.swiftaviation.com or contact Yuri Wilcox, Marketing and Public Relations (602) 273-3770 ext. 224.