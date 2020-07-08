Sparfell and LaudaMotion Executive Implement Skylegs Customised to Their Operations

Antwerp | Geneva | Vienna, 8th July, 2020 – Aiming for higher efficiency in the flight operations process, the aviation group SPARFELL and its Austrian AOC LaudaMotion Executive fully implements Skylegs Aviation Management solution this month. The platform grants the aviation group easy management of activities carried out for their excellent flight services: starting from sales, through mission preparation, scheduling, dispatching, crew training, finance and more.

Aircraft charter made easy

Skylegs inaugurates new broker features in the platform, all made in conjunction with SPARFELL. The tools confer a simple sales workflow, so the customers get a fast and transparent reply to their requests.

Enhanced productivity in the group

By working with the same system, SPARFELL and LaudaMotion Executive improve the workflow thanks to the standardisation and automatic data sharing, with no more time wasted by transferring information, communicating through emails and building excel sheets.

Edward Queffelec, Chief Executive Officer of Sparfell says, “Sparfell and LaudaMotion Executive always look for new ways of improving our customers’ experience. When it came to selecting a new flight operations and sales software solution, Skylegs felt like the ideal partner. The efficiency of the system, as well as the flexibility and willingness of Maxim and his team to adapt to our specific needs, clearly mirror our commitment to our clients.”

“Both of our teams made the migration process a success and we are looking forward to a long-term partnership with the group. We share the same values and make continuous effort in operational excellence, which results in happy customers. Supporting likeminded companies is what drives us.”, says Maxim Schelfhout, Skylegs Managing Director.

About SPARFELL

SPARFELL is a world leader in the field of aviation, providing a one stop solution for every need. At the core of every service is a true passion and loyalty for aviation and its clients, reflected in the best-in-class services across all sectors. With five departments, the group uses its industry expertise and global know-how to cover every sector of aviation. From the impressive portfolio of aircraft for sale and lease to the defence industry and aircraft design, the aviation group has established itself as a global player with a distinctly Swiss reputation, known for its competence and reliability. Through its AOC LaudaMotion Executive, Sparfell is operating a fleet of Learjets, Challengers, Globals and Gulfstreams 650ER, providing tailor-made experiences to the highest safety standards according to international regulations.

About Skylegs

Skylegs is an Aviation Management platform where aircraft operators, brokers and dispatchers can administer their business. It comprises everything needed for air management, going beyond flight operations and sales. The online platform, mobile device management, business intelligence, EFB app and crew app are some of the products that make Skylegs a whole solution.