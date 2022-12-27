Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance Group Acquires Wings Agency

Effective December 22, 2022, Wings Assurance, Inc. dba Wings Agency of Hainesport, NJ has been acquired by Grohs Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance LLC, a division of the Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance Group of companies.

Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance Group (SHAIG) is a family-owned firm with locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, and is the largest independent aviation insurance brokerage business owned and operated in New England.

Along with the acquisition of Wings Agency, SHAIG added an additional office location in Lumberton, NJ at the South Jersey Regional Airport (KVAY).

Wings Agency was founded by Hobart “Bud” Montee over half a century ago. Bud’s daughter, Jenny Heins, took over the firm and served as its President until her passing on December 6th. Prior to Jenny’s passing she selected SHAIG to carry on her family’s legacy in the aviation insurance brokerage business.

David B. Hampson President of SHAIG said, “Wings Agency is a perfect cultural fit for our firm, and we are pleased and honored to continue the business legacy of Jenny Heins and her father Bud Montee, which is a legacy of individualized client centric service with a personal touch.”

For more information, please visit www.planeinsurance.com