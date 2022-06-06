PlaneEnglish Releases Update Including Primary Flight Displays For Pilot Communications Training

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — PlaneEnglish announces the addition of Primary Flight Displays (PFD) in the ARSim Aviation Radio Simulator. This much-requested capability now gives pilots the ability to see flight information as they would in the cockpit and is available to any user and subscriber at no additional cost.

ARSim, the Aviation Radio Simulator, is an AI-based simulator for individualized aircrew aviation communications and radio procedures training. ARSim combines speech recognition and aviation phraseology (FAA and ICAO standards) with a training curriculum to help pilots master aviation radio communication outside of the cockpit without help from instructor pilots, freeing precious flight time to focus on flight training. Hours of dedicated comms training and thousands of scenarios provide a means to rehearse communication activities in a low-stakes environment and gain communication skills, proficiency, and confidence.

The new addition of PFDs builds upon ARSim’s training program and upgrades the user’s simulation experience by adding an additional layer of flight experience allowing for improved situational awareness. The ARSim update delivers a digital PFD where pilots can view and process information about the aircraft attitude, navigation and radios. Just like in an aircraft, pilots can read and interpret the displays to extract information about their position, speed, altitude, altimeter settings, flight attitude, as well as radio frequencies and squawk codes.

Upcoming releases will expand this capability to provide additional options for alternate displays, e.g., analog gauges and alternate configurations, as well as the ability to interact with the flight instruments.

Created by three Purdue University alumni, ARSim simulates exchanges with air traffic control using a variety of scenarios pilots might encounter through every phase of flight, from taxiing and takeoff to landing and emergencies. Pilots receive instant feedback on their performance, explanations of the communication procedures, and progress tracking as they develop their skills.

ARSim is available for iOS and Android on the AppStore and Google Play Store, as well as on the web. The software offers a seven-day free trial as well as customization options and enterprise licensing for flight schools and other institutions interested in using the software in group settings. Since its release in 2019, ARSim has been downloaded by more than 215,000 users and has been selected as a training partner to the United States Air Force.

Headquartered at the Purdue Research Park, PlaneEnglish also offers a companion comms manual, “The Easy Route to Aviation Radio Proficiency: Training Manual with Activities Using ARSim Aviation Radio Simulator”, and ATSim, an app-based simulation comms trainer for air traffic controllers.