Pilot Training Industry Leaders Meet at the Dubai Airshow

AFM.aero, a Dubai-headquartered pilot training industry market intelligence platform and advisory firm, together with Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA), the pilot training school of Emirates Airline, hosted over 50 leaders of the pilot training industry on the second day of the Dubai Airshow.

The 50 pilot training industry leaders are responsible for training over 9,000 new pilots every year, which is estimated to be around a third of the world’s annual pilot training. The half day networking event was held at Emirates Flight Training Academy and Dynamic Advanced Training providing the global industry leaders with the ability to discuss the effects of the pandemic while visiting the world class aviation training infrastructure located in the United Arab Emirates.

The networking event featured attendees from all corners of the globe from the America’s, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East which was in line with the vision of Expo 2020 currently held in Dubai. Two panel discussions were held both for the Flight School segment and the Pilot Simulator Training segment of the industry with a focus on forecasting the full effects of the pandemic on the pilot training industry and its ability to supply pilots to the aviation industry over the coming years as the world emerges from the pandemic.

Maximilian Buerger, Managing Director of AFM.aero, commented:

“Our vision is to connect the global pilot training stakeholders similar to how the aviation industry and Dubai has connected the world! As we emerge out of the pandemic we wanted to bring together the leaders of this industry to discuss the effects of the pandemic, provide market intelligence data and support collaboration to accelerate the recovery of this industry. I would like to thank Capt. Abdulla Al Hammadi, the Emirates Flight Training Academy Team, Mark Kammer and the Dynamic Advanced Training Team for their support in making this event – the world’s first global meeting of pilot training industry leaders happen.”

Capt. Abdulla Al Hammadi, Vice President Emirates Flight Training Academy, commented:

“It is our honor to be hosting the first Pilot Training Industry Leadership Networking event at this year’s highly anticipated Dubai Airshow, which also coincides with the UAE’s golden jubilee. The inaugural event is not only the first of its kind, but also a unique opportunity to bring together leaders and thinkers from the pilot training world to exchange ideas and discuss the future trends in the field. Emirates Flight Training Academy provides aspiring aviators a world-class training programme using state-of-the-art technology, with an Infrastructure to train over 250 cadets per year. EFTA continues to contribute to the UAE aviation sector, with Dubai leading the global aviation industry on the path of recovery from the pandemic through bespoke innovations and investments.”

Mark Kammer, Director of Operations, Dynamic Advanced Training, commented:

“Dynamic Advanced Training is honoured to be working hand-in-hand with AFM.aero to facilitate the pilot training industry’s networking event. As a UAE grown aviation training organization and part of the Khansaheb Investment Group, we are especially proud that Dynamic’s cutting-edge facility located in Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub at Dubai South will serve as networking platform and allows us the opportunity to demonstrate reality-based training to a wider audience.”

About AFM.aero

Headquarter in Dubai AFM.aero is a pilot training industry market intelligence platform and advisory firm launched in 2021 which is part of the same group which owns and operates the globally known digital platform Aviationfly.com which connects aspiring pilots with pilot training organizations.

About Emirates Flight Training Academy

The Emirates Flight Training Academy was launched by Emirates in 2017 to qualify UAE nationals and international students to become pilots. The Academy combines cutting-edge learning technologies and a modern fleet of 27 training aircraft (Cirrus SR22 G6 single-engine piston aircraft and Embraer Phenom 100EV very light jet aircraft) to train cadets with no previous knowledge of flying.

About Dynamic Advanced Training

Certified by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and conveniently located in Dubai, Dynamic is the UAE’s only accredited and independent Cabin Crew Training Organization (CCTO).

Be it for Business Jets or Commercial Aircraft, Dynamic is a one-stop-shop solution for all Safety and Emergency Procedure (SEP) training needs for both Cabin Crew and Pilots.

Dynamic utilizes the world’s most advanced full motion cabin simulators and sophisticated training equipment, ensuring that aircrew experience a truly challenging, hands-on, and immersive learning environment that vastly improves understanding and knowledge retention. The blended learning is holistic and designed to be fun.