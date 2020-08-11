Peregrine and Worldwide Aircraft Services: STC For First Comprehensive Embraer EMB-120 Glass Cockpit Update

On behalf of Worldwide Aircraft Services, Peregrine completed a supplemental type certificate (STC), ST00895DE, installing the Garmin G700 TXi Avionics Suite in the Embraer EMB-120 ‘Brasilia’ series aircraft. This state‑of‑the‑art, fully integrated flight deck increases situational awareness and efficiency, resolving obsolescence and dispatch reliability concerns for operators of this popular turboprop aircraft, while reducing total operating costs.

The STC delivers improved operation benefits including synthetic vision, LPV approach capability, moving map, TAWS, ADS-B and 8.33KHz communication with a comprehensive set of Garmin avionics. The overall system features a Four Screen PFD/MFD Garmin G700 TXi System with dual, 10.6” primary flight displays with moving map and dual 7” Multi-Function Displays with Chartview. This installation also installs dual GTN 650s, GRS 79 AHRS, GDC 72 ADCs, GWX 75 Weather Radar, GTS 855 TCAS I and GTX 345R Mode S ES/ADS‑B transponders. The STC also incorporates a Mid-Continent MD302 Standby Attitude Module replacing multiple mechanical instruments with a multifunction standby instrument.

Peregrine provided all engineering, test and certification data needed to obtain the Supplemental Type Certificate approval. The STC is available exclusively through Worldwide Aircraft Services.

Operators of other legacy aircraft interested in a similar cockpit upgrade will benefit from the Peregrine flight deck STC development experience and will gain similar operational benefits and similar elimination of avionics obsolescence issues for your aircraft. Peregrine is ready to apply our expertise to your aircraft update project.

Peregrine Avionics, LLC, is an aircraft engineering and certification firm located at Centennial Airport in Englewood, CO. Over its 10-year history Peregrine has obtained 22 STC’s and provided extensive design and analytical support for Parts 23, 25, 27 and 29 aircraft. It is currently awaiting approval of its application for Organization Designation Authorization.

Worldwide Aircraft Services, Inc., offers comprehensive aircraft repairs such as: inspections, contract maintenance, refurbishment, structural repairs and modifications, avionics, engine service refurbish and upgrades. Worldwide operates as a FAA / EASA certified Part 145 repair station, specializing in medium passenger Regional Jets, Regional/Commuter aircraft and Cargo Turboprops. For additional EMB-120 STC information contact: Alan Fox – alan.fox@wwair.com