PARAMOUNT AVIATION SERVICES ACQUIRES A BOEING 757 SIMULATOR

Paramount disassembled the simulator at the seller’s facility, transported it to Paramount’s facility, reassembled and certified it in the space of only eight weeks with its expert technical staff led by Chief Technical Officer Alessandro Pinho. Paramount is already training US and Latin American customers on the device.

Vincent La Forgia, President and CEO of Paramount Aviation Services explained, “this 757 device is a key addition to Paramount’s 12-bay facility and rapidly increasing inventory of simulators. It will shortly be complemented by a 757 door trainer to enable a turn-key training offering.”

This acquisition follows the purchase, relocation and commissioning by Paramount of a Falcon 20 full flight simulator earlier this year, the only one of its type in the Americas, which is servicing corporate and airline customers.

PARAMOUNT AVIATION SERVICES is a provider of commercial flight training services including pilot and cabin attendant training, housing and servicing of Full Flight Simulators (FFSs) and other Flight Training Devices (FTDs) at its campus adjacent to Miami International Airport with more than 50 years experience in this sector.