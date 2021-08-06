GlobalAir.com Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship Deadline Nears

The Globalair.com Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship, which will close on August 16, 2021, is entering the final week of accepting application submissions.

GlobalAir.com welcomes students enrolled in an accredited College or University Aviation Program for the 2021-2022 school year to apply. Four students will be awarded the scholarship and accepted into the program, which entails writing weekly blogs sharing their flight training or aviation class experiences while being awarded a scholarship of $1,000 for the school year.

While some flight schools and universities are engaging in off-campus learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many will be fully operational and flying this fall semester. Addi Hemphill, Scholarship Curator for GlobalAir.com, explains, “We are seeking highly motivated individuals who are looking to make aviation a professional career. With an unusual 2020 now behind us, students can now look forward to a year of flight training that is consistent. GlobalAir.com would like to provide financial assistance to students who are passionate about continuing their flight training and aviation education.”

“The Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship is different than most scholarships in the sense that it’s geared towards aviation and has students maintain a blog throughout their school year. As a previous recipient, creating a blog was a new experience for me that proved to be beneficial. In addition to financial assistance, this scholarship allows students to share their own unique stories and connect with others in the process. Thanks to this scholarship, I have continued learning, networking, and hearing other’s experiences while getting to share my own. It opens doorways that before, I would not have known existed,” she continued.

The application process for the program involves a short essay detailing the applicant’s career path and a letter of recommendation. Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their writing capabilities, determination to learn, and love for aviation.

The four scholarship winners will be notified by late August when many go back to school and their blogs officially begin. The GlobalAir.com Scholarship Team is welcoming any qualified and passionate aviation student to apply before August 16 to be considered for the opportunity.

You can access the application page at https://www.globalair.com/scholarships.

We are looking forward to working with the next generation of aviation professionals!