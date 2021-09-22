Global Aviation Technologies Installs First Goji Geotainment IFE System

Wichita, KS (September 22, 2021) – Global Aviation Technologies (GAT) today announced the first successful installation of the new Goji Geotainment™ system, a plug-and-play replacement for legacy Airshow cabin entertainment systems that not only offers passengers a state-of-the-art 3D moving map and flight information, but high-quality video and audio “stories” of the cities and points of interest shown on the map as well.

Global Aviation Technologies owns the STC for the installation and is the leading supplier of the Goji Geotainment System, developed by Gotham Studios. Goji is a drop-in upgrade for Collins Aerospace Airshow 200, 400 and 4000 systems popular in business aircraft worldwide, and its database allows global operation in several languages.

“The installation couldn’t have been easier for our technicians here at GAT and the Goji system is operating as promised,” said Woody Cottner, vice-president of business development at GAT. “The concept, the quality of the content and the ease of operation for the passenger will make Goji a game-changer for fleet and individual aircraft owners alike.”

Goji is the creation of Gotham Studios, a collaborative enterprise led by Peter Nissen, Emmy Award-winning TV producer with three decades at networks and shows including Today, National Geographic, E!, History Channel, Comedy Central and Pee-wee’s Playhouse, and Russ Johnson, an industry expert on inflight entertainment, cabin management, connectivity, and airborne broadband.

“We are very excited to be launching our new inflight experience and sharing all of our wonderful stories about the places we are flying over,” Johnson said. “The inflight tour guide dynamically assembles the stories based on current location and destination so that no two flights are ever the same.”

In addition to the 4K 3D moving map and high-resolution satellite imagery available on cabin monitors as well as passengers’ personal devices, the Goji Geotainment offers a continuous series of geo-relevant visual and audio stories or a more interactive mode to more fully explore points of interest, listen to music or watch personal movies.

The system can be customized with company branding and aircraft livery and the database is updated automatically.

“This is going to be a cost-effective way for fractional owners, charter operators and individual owners to enhance the cabin experience for passengers and really set their inflight entertainment system above those found in other aircraft,” said Cottner. “Goji has been designed for quick installation, so we can return the aircraft to service very quickly.

“Goji brings inflight entertainment to a higher level of quality and a new way of interacting with the world below through a treasure chest of very interesting information,” Cottner said.

Global Aviation Technologies, founded in Wichita in 2002, is a minority woman-owned small business offering engineering, manufacturing, special mission modification, and maintenance services for a variety of commercial and military customers. GAT is an FAA, EASA and DGAC (Mexico) certified Part 145 repair station and supports a variety of turboprop and turbine powered aircraft models. GAT holds Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) from the FAA and is AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified.