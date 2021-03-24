CPaT Awarded New Distance Learning Contract with Wizz Air

Houston, Texas USA – CPaT Global, the world’s leading provider of distance learning for the airline and aviation industry, today announced it was recently awarded a new contract by Wizz Air, Europe’s leading low-cost airline, to supply distance learning solutions for its Airline Training Organization (ATO). Wizz Air will be using CPaT’s Aircraft Systems courses, Interactive Diagrams, and General Subjects library for initial and recurrent training for their students and instructors on the Airbus 320 family and Airbus 330 fleets.

“CPaT is pleased to be selected by Wizz Air to provide type-rating courseware for their students and instructors,” said Capt. Greg Darrow, CPaT’s Vice President of Sales. “This contract represents the confidence Wizz Air has in CPaT’s distance learning solutions to deliver expertise to its training curriculum.”

Wizz Air is Europe’s fastest growing and greenest* airline, serving 47 countries and flying to over 170 destinations across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

About CPaT

CPaT Global, LLC (CPaT) is the market leader in distance learning for the aviation industry. CPaT delivers software-as-a-service applications to more than 250 global aviation customers, serving 60,000+ individual users, and providing over one million hours of training each year. CPaT pioneered the use of distance learning in aviation training more than 25-years ago and has built on that legacy to offer new and imaginative training solutions that are practical, forward-looking, and invaluable. CPaT transforms aviation instruction by providing smart training solutions, and vision for curriculum spanning aircraft systems, general subjects, and operational procedures. For more information, please visit www.cpat.com.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air, the fastest growing and greenest* European low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 137 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s Top Ten Safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive that recognizes individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Follow Wizz Air on Instagram: @wizzair, on Facebook: @wizzair, and on Twitter: @wizzair.

*Wizz Air’s carbon-dioxide emissions were the lowest among European airlines in FY2019 (57.2 gr/km/passenger)