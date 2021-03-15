CPaT Announces New Distance Learning Contract with Finnair Flight Academy

Houston, Texas USA – CPaT Global, the world’s leading provider of distance learning for the airline and aviation industry, today announced they have been awarded a new contract by Finnair Flight Academy for the provision of Aircraft Systems courses, Interactive Diagrams, and CPaT’s General Subjects library for initial and recurrent training on the A320, A330, A350, E170/190 and ATR72 fleets. The contract also includes CPaT Invent, CPaT’s dynamic content development and editing software platform.

“CPaT is excited to be providing our courseware and CPaT Invent to Finnair Flight Academy, the Airline Training Organization for Finnair,” said Capt. Greg Darrow, CPaT’s Vice President of Sales. “Through Invent, Finnair Flight Academy will be able to easily create new training content that is unique to their needs. They will also be enabled to self-edit CPaT courseware to match Finnair’s operating procedures and regulatory requirements.”

Invent was developed out of the need to address inherent challenges of the aviation training industry, that until its launch, have not been adequately delivered by other distance learning providers. Invent empowers airlines and trainers to create and modify courses quickly and efficiently to best suit their training needs. Other benefits of Invent include access to CPaT’s robust aviation training and image library, the ability to modify text, audio, translations, and more.

Finnair Flight Academy is based at Helsinki Airport, and provides pilot training conducted by Finnair’s top professional line flying Captains and First Officers, as well as Safety Instructors.

About CPaT

CPaT Global, LLC (CPaT) is the market leader in distance learning for the aviation industry. CPaT delivers software-as-a-service applications to more than 250 global aviation customers, serving 60,000+ individual users, and providing over one million hours of training each year. CPaT pioneered the use of distance learning in aviation training more than 25-years ago and has built on that legacy to offer new and imaginative training solutions that are practical, forward-looking, and invaluable. CPaT transforms aviation instruction by providing smart training solutions, and vision for curriculum spanning aircraft systems, general subjects, and operational procedures. For more information, please visit www.cpat.com.

About Finnair

Finnair Flight Academy is built around the valuable asset of people. The quality of service relies on the expertise of its people who bring together a rich variety of skills, experience, and perspective. Finnair Flight Academy is the Airline Training Organization for Finnair, which serves 112 destinations spanning 120 routes in 40 different countries.