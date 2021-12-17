BRA Selects Avsoft ATR 72-600 Online Pilot Training

Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA), based at Bromma Stockholm Airport, Sweden, has awarded Avsoft International a long-term contract for ATR 72-600 online pilot training.

BRA is using Avsoft’s ATR 72-600 aircraft systems course and selected general subject courses for initial and recurrent pilot training delivered via Avsoft’s proprietary Learning Management System (AvLMS).

Avsoft’s AvLMS is being used to deliver courses structured for initial as well as recurrent training, taking account of pilot recency due dates, with comprehensive reporting facilities to administer all aspects of courses and exam results to satisfy regulatory requirements.

About Braathens Regional Airlines

Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) operates a fleet of ATR 72-600 aircraft with flights from its hub at Bromma Stockholm Airport to various destinations in Sweden, as well as several international destinations, including Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Germany, and France. BRA is the first in the world to offer travelers to choose bio fuel for a flight when booking. For more information, please visit www.flybra.se

About Avsoft

Avsoft International® provides online pilot training courses suitable for initial and recurrent training of airline pilots and a Learning Management System (LMS) to Airlines, Approved Training Organizations, and individual pilots. Avsoft offers clients one of the largest libraries of aircraft systems courses and general subject courses. Avsoft creates and customizes courses using its proprietary content authoring tool, the RD3 system. Avsoft’s courses are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS. For more information, please visit www.avsoft.com