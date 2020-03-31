Air Plains Services Gains PMA for Cessna Airbox Gasket

WELLINGTON, KS (March 31, 2020) – Air Plains Services, a world leader in general aviation engine and avionics upgrades, has gained Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) from the Federal Aviation Administration to manufacture new replacement airbox gaskets for a variety of Cessna single-engine piston aircraft.

“This was a natural extension of our popular airbox PMA and repair business,” said Katie Church, head of sales and marketing for Air Plains. “Airbox assemblies should be checked often since they’re subject to a lot of vibration, and replacing the gasket with our new PMA version is easy and inexpensive. A couple of clicks at our online store and it’s on the way to your mechanic.”

The gasket (Part #APS0750142-1) fits some 40 Cessna models and, at $31.25, is less than half the price of most competitors. Click here for a complete list of applicable aircraft models.

Earlier this year, Air Plains received FAA PMA certification to manufacture new replacement airboxes for a variety of Cessna 180, 182 and 188 aircraft. The airbox, Part Number APS0750144-33, is certified for use on Cessna 180s produced since 1960 (C thru K), Cessna 182s produced from 1959 thru 1986 (B thru R), and Cessna 188s produced from 1966 thru 1975 (thru B).

In addition to the new PMA airboxes, Air Plains also offers standard, like-new, repaired airboxes for Cessna 172 aircraft and are usually in stock for immediate shipment.

For more information about airboxes, airbox gaskets or any other Air Plains product, call 1-800-752-8481 or +1-620-326-8904 or send an email to sales@airplains.com. Air Plains remains open in full compliance with all current regulations in South Central Kansas.

Air Plains Services, based in Wellington, Kansas, is a leader in general aviation aircraft upgrades, specializing in high performance engine upgrades for most Cessna 172, 180 and 182/182RG piston aircraft, avionics systems and components as well as custom avionics panels, high quality spare parts and enhanced performance systems, and aircraft modification and maintenance. Air Plains stands apart from most other companies, shipping complete, ready-to-install engine upgrade kits anywhere in the world. Air Plains Services, serving the aerospace industry for more than 40 years, is also the home of the Inpulse ADI modification that allows high compression aircraft engines to use 91 octane auto fuel. For more information, visit the Air Plains website at www.airplains.com or its online store at https://shopairplains.com, and follow the company on the Air Plains Facebook and Instagram pages. For information on Air Plains’ Inpulse system for unleaded auto fuel, visit www.flyinpulse.com.