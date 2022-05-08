Poll: What’s the Most You’ve Paid for Avgas?

Automotive gasoline prices have been steadily on the rise or at least volatile. This hasn’t uniformly impacted avgas prices, however. Some readers report breathtaking price hikes while others have noticed little change. This week’s poll asks what your experience has been.
