Aircraft paint work is a big investment and the quality of the job depends on the experience of the shop handling the project. If you had your aircraft painted in the last few years, the editors of Aviation Consumer magazine want to hear about. Please take a few minutes and complete this short paint shop survey.

We want to hear about the quality of the shop’s work, the downtime, its communication skills, the planning process and of course costs, plus anything else that can help others venturing on a paint project. The results of the survey will appear in an upcoming issue of Aviation Consumer.

Take the Aviation Consumer Paint Shop Survey at https://www.questionpro.com/a/TakeSurvey?tt=I1oYnnald%2BY%3D