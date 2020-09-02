Textron Aviation Offering SAF With New Aircraft

Textron Aviation has announced that it is now offering a tank of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as an option for customers taking delivery of new Beechcraft turboprop and Cessna turboprop and jet aircraft. In addition, a SAF refueling option will be provided for customers at the company’s service center in Wichita, Kansas. Textron noted that it flew a number of its aircraft to industry events such as NBAA-BACE and EBACE last year using SAF and plans to do the same for future gatherings.

“SAF can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80% over the fuel’s lifecycle, compared to those made from fossil sources and provides an active way for the aviation industry to lower its overall carbon footprint,” said Textron Aviation senior vice president of customer experience Christi Tannahill. “Offering SAF for customer deliveries demonstrates an important next step in Textron Aviation’s commitment to sustainability.”

Textron Aviation further stated that it actively supports sustainable fuel initiatives as well as work being done by organizations including the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) on improving access to affordable sustainable fuel. As part of the Business Aviation Coalition for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, NBAA and EBAA released a free online guide last month on incorporating SAF into operations from the perspective of the business aviation community.