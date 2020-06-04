QTpod Self-Serve Fuel Terminals Back Up After Outage

Aviation and marine self-serve fueling solutions company QT Petroleum on Demand (QTpod) announced on Wednesday that it has restored service to its M4000 fueling terminals, which have been down since the evening of Friday, May 29th. The company cited an unspecified issue related to an IT system that supports its M4000 terminals as the source of the outage. The problem did not affect QTpod’s older M3000 models.

“We understand that the aviation community relies on our self-serve terminals,” QTpod said in a statement. “We are aware of the impact and frustration this outage caused for our customers, airports, and pilots, and we sincerely apologize for the disruption. We always encourage pilots and dispatchers to check NOTAMS with regard to fuel availability as part of their preflight-planning process.”

The M4000 self-serve fuel terminal was introduced at the 2017 NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference. QTpod reports that more than 1,600 M4000s have been installed worldwide, nearly 1000 of which are in the U.S. According to the company, the M4000 uses “internet communications for credit card processing” and offers web-based Siteminder Fuel Management software for monitoring fuel sales and changing prices.