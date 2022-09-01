GAMI Unleaded Avgas Approved For GA Piston Fleet

In a first for the aviation industry, the FAA has approved supplemental type certificates (STCs) for the use of General Aviation Modifications Inc.’s G100UL 100-octane unleaded avgas in all general aviation piston aircraft. GAMI co-founder George Braly stated that the fuel will initially be produced in small batches while the manufacturing and distribution infrastructure is established. Although pricing for G100UL has not yet been determined, Braly noted it will cost “slightly more” than 100LL until production volume increases.

“This is a big day for the industry,” said Braly. “It means that for a lot of our general aviation communities, and especially for a high fraction on the West Coast, relief is on the way. And it means that our industry will be able to go into the future and prosper, and provide the essential infrastructure for this country for everything from Angel Flights to critical training of our future airline pilots.”

As previously reported by AVweb, the new STCs come after significant controversy surrounding the approval process including unanticipated delays and additional reviews. GAMI received its first STC for G100UL in July 2021 and STCs for around 600 additional engines the following October. The company began work on G100UL in 2009.