DHL Express Signs SAF Deals With Neste, bp

Neste and bp have signed deals to provide sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Germany-based logistics and shipping company DHL Express. One of the largest aviation SAF deals to date, the agreements cover a combined volume of more than 800 million liters (211 million gallons) of SAF to be supplied over the next five years. According to DHL, the SAF provided by both suppliers will be produced from waste oils.

“As the world’s leading logistics provider, it is our commitment to provide green and more sustainable solutions for our customers,” said Deutsche Post DHL Group CEO Frank Appel. “The landmark SAF deals with bp and Neste mark a significant step within the aviation industry and validate the framework of our Sustainable Roadmap.”

DHL says the deals with Neste and bp will allow the company to “exceed 50 percent of DHL Express’ target to reach 10 percent SAF blending for all air transport by 2026.” Deutsche Post DHL Group has stated that it will be up to a 30-percent SAF blend for all of its air transport by 2030. DHL reports that it transports more than 480 million documents and packages annually across a global network including 220 countries and territories.