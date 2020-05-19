Texas Aircraft Introduces Colt Financing Program

Texas Aircraft Manufacturing has introduced a new financing program for its Colt-S and Colt-SL S-LSA aircraft. Fly-Away Financing is the result of a partnership between Texas Aircraft and Hondo, Texas-based Community National Bank. According to the company, prospective aircraft buyers can now access an online form to calculate their down payment, loan terms and total monthly payments.

“Imagine owning a brand-new, fully-equipped Colt-SL for about the same cost as a much older, less advanced, pre-owned aircraft,” says Texas Aircraft Manufacturing CEO Matheus Grande. “Our Fly-Away Financing offer doesn’t just make it affordable; Community National Bank has streamlined the loan approval process to make it as easy as possible.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Texas Aircraft Manufacturing delivered the first Colt-SL S-LSA in January. The company was founded in 2017 and is based at South Texas Regional Airport (HDO) in Hondo, Texas. The all-aluminum Colt-SL is powered by a 100-HP Rotax 912 ULS engine and cruises at 105 knots. It comes equipped with the Dynon SkyView HDX, Dynon autopilot and whole-airframe parachute. The aircraft is priced at $167,000.