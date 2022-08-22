Trent XWB-84 Passes 10-Million-Hour Milestone

Rolls-Royce announced on Monday that its Trent XWB-84 turbofan engine has now logged more than 10 million flight hours. The engine, which entered service in 2015, powers the Airbus A350-900. According to Rolls-Royce, the XWB-84 is currently used on aircraft operated by over 30 airlines on routes “from short-range segments to ultra-long-range flights of more than 18 hours.”

“Reaching 10 million flying hours is another great achievement for the Trent XWB,” said Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace president Chris Cholerton. “It is the latest in the Trent family to reach this milestone and has done so faster than any other Trent engine, in just over seven years of operation. We are incredibly proud of the Trent XWB as it continues to set new benchmarks on sustainability, reliability, and versatility.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Rolls-Royce delivered the 1000th Trent XWB–84 in Nov. 2021. The company noted that the Trent XWB uses 15-percent less fuel than its first Trent engine and is capable of operating on 50-percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Rolls-Royce reports that the engine has consistently achieved a better than 99.9-percent dispatch reliability.