Rolls-Royce Delivers 1000th Trent XWB-84

Rolls-Royce announced on Monday that it has reached a key milestone in its Trent XWB–84 program with the delivery of its 1000th Trent XWB–84 turbofan engine. The Trent XWB–84 entered service in 2015 and has logged over eight million engine flying hours to date. According to the company, assembly of 1,000 Trent XWB-84s has “required more than 25 million parts brought together and more than 6,000 assembly steps per engine.”

“Reaching this milestone is another great achievement for the Trent XWB-84, which is the most efficient aero engine in service,” said Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace president Chris Cholerton. “It is important to our customers to build ever more efficient fleets, and new-generation engines, like the Trent XWB-84 allow them to achieve this.”

The 1000th Trent XWB–84, which was built at Rolls-Royce’s production test facility in Derby, England, will be powering an Airbus A350-900. The engine type is currently used by more than 30 operators. Rolls-Royce reports that the Trent XWB-84 burns 15-percent less fuel compared to the first Trent engine and offers a 99.9-percent dispatch reliability.