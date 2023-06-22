Pratt & Whitney Logs 800 GTF Engine Orders In 2023

Pratt & Whitney reports that it has accrued more than 800 orders and commitments for its GTF geared turbofan engine so far this year. The company says it has received orders from airlines and lessors including Azorra, CALC, Carlyle Aviation Partners, Binter, Croatia Airlines, LATAM Airlines, Qantas Airways, United Airlines and Volaris. Among the airframes powered by GTF engines are the Airbus A220 and A320neo families and the Embraer E-Jets E2 family.
“The GTF engine offers unmatched economic and environmental benefits, and these latest orders are a testament to the value it delivers to customers,” said Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines president Rick Deurloo. “As we increase time on wing and resolve supply chain challenges, GTF engines will continue to drive reductions in operating costs, new routes and revenue, and progress towards meeting the industry’s sustainability targets.”
According to Pratt & Whitney, GTF-powered aircraft offer a 16- to 20-percent reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, up to 50-percent reduction in NOx emissions and up to 75-percent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous-generation aircraft. The first aircraft equipped with GTF engines entered service in 2016. The GTF has currently logged more than 23 million engine flight hours with over 1,600 GTF-powered aircraft in operation. More than 10,000 orders for the engine model have been placed to date.