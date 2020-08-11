EPS Files For Bankruptcy

Wisconsin-based aviation engine developer Engineered Propulsion Systems (EPS) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a petition submitted to the Western District of Wisconsin bankruptcy court on July 29, “there are currently no investors willing to continue to support the ongoing operations of the Company outside of a restructuring process” and it is “at imminent risk of running out of cash and ceasing operations.” The company has been developing the general-aviation-oriented clean-sheet Graflight V-8 engine, which it introduced in 2010.

The 320-450 HP Graflight V-8 is a 4.3L flat vee capable of operating on diesel, jet fuel and kerosene. Engine features include an electronic control system and common rail fuel system, one electronic and three mechanical vibration control mechanisms, steel crank case and pistons, and single-lever operation. The Graflight V-8 flew for the first time in May 2014 and EPS debuted the production model at Aero Friedrichshafen in April 2019. As previously reported by AVweb, the company announced last year that it was in the process of conducting environmental and block testing for type certification credit on the engine.