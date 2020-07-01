Blackhawk Launches XR Upgrade Kit For King Air 350s

Blackhawk Aerospace has received FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for its XR Upgrade Kit for King Air 350 series aircraft. Along with replacing the original engines and propellers with Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-67A engines and MT 5-bladed composite propellers, the XR kit includes new heavy-weight landing gear, high flotation tires, fully enclosed landing gear doors, a maritime rudder and the True Blue Power TB44 lithium-ion battery. The upgrade is aimed at government, military and special mission operators.

“We’ve been providing aftermarket improvements to General and Business Aviation aircraft for over 20 years and we’re honored to expand our offerings into the government, military, and special mission arenas,” said Blackhawk Aerospace CEO Jim Allmon. “The XR conversion will transform a standard King Air 350 into an extended range aircraft and will help our service members operating in the harshest environments complete their mission safely, on time, and under budget with a far more capable aircraft.”

According to Blackhawk, the XR upgrade kit provides a 30-40 knot faster cruise speed, 60-percent faster climb and additional 220 pounds of payload. The kit increases the aircraft’s maximum gross takeoff weight to 16,500 pounds. Kit installation typically takes between four and six weeks.