AeroLEDs Introduces New Landing Light Series

Idaho-based aerospace lighting company AeroLEDs announced on Monday that it has added a new landing light series to its lineup. A 75-Watt version of the company’s SunSpot line, the SunSpot 36-4000 lights were designed as drop-in replacements for legacy 4509 and 4591 bulbs. According to the company, the SunSpot 36-4509 and 36-4591 offer more than 200,000 candela and a 15-degree by 15-degree beam angle intended to improve visibility “both on the ground and in the air from up to 30 miles away.”

“Already available in a 45W and 100W option, the new SunSpot 36-4000 series 75W LEDs offer the same trusted reliability but top the charts with the highest candela in the industry for a PAR36 LED landing light,” AeroLEDs said. “[…]SunSpot 36-4509 and SunSpot 36-4591 are a safety upgrade that is FAA-PMA/STC approved for use in virtually any aircraft that requires a PAR36 lighting configuration.”

The SunSpot 36-4000 series also includes the 36-4509-H and 36-4591-H models, which come with a built-in pulse mode. AeroLEDs noted that it lighting products are rated for over 30,000 hours of continuous use. The SunSpot 36-4000 landing lights weigh in at 11.2 ounces.