Why This Landing Went Bad Part Deux

Paul Bertorelli
St. Barts Airport–actually Gustaf III– on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten is notorious for having a hill off the approach end of its 2100 foot runway. It’s a challenge to land there and not everyone gets away unscathed. In this AVweb video, Paul Bertorelli looks at one landing that went wrong and why.