What Fast Moving Storm Surge Looks Like

By
Editorial Staff
-
Published:
0

As with real estate, with hurricanes and airports, location is everything. This security camera footage from Ft. Myers, Florida during Hurricane Ian on September 28th dramatically shows how fast storm surge can inundate normally dry land. Ft. Myers and Naples were, unluckily, located on the southern eyewall of Ian as it came ashore. This pushed water from the Gulf and bays onto the mainland, creating record-levels of flooding. Although Naples Airport is protected by a barrier island, the onshore wind drove the bay’s water completely over the airport, whose elevation is 6 ft. Further north, as mentioned in this week’s blog, Venice Airport benefitted from being in the northern outer eyewall. The winds were out of the east, pushing the water away from the airport, which is about 12 ft. above sea level. As of Sunday, both airports had reopened.