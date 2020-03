For backup or primary, there’s a still a need for a reliable, rugged and inexpensive handheld aviation transceiver and the Japanese-made $199 PJ2 built for Sporty’s is the latest to hit the market. At first blush the PJ2 has useful features including built-in GA headset jacks, smart power options and tight receiver sensitivity. Aviation Consumer editor Larry Anglisano has been putting the PJ2 through its paces and prepared this field report.