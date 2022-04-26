Plane Swap Gone Half Bad; FAA Not Amused

Paul Bertorelli
Last weekend’s Red Bull-sponsored plane swap was a half success. One pilot made the transfer and landed the companion aircraft. But the other airplane spun out of control and crashed in the Arizona desert. Now the FAA is curious about why this stunt went forward without waivers on required flight crew. AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli runs down the problem.