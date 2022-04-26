Last weekend’s Red Bull-sponsored plane swap was a half success. One pilot made the transfer and landed the companion aircraft. But the other airplane spun out of control and crashed in the Arizona desert. Now the FAA is curious about why this stunt went forward without waivers on required flight crew. AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli runs down the problem.
Home Multimedia Plane Swap Gone Half Bad; FAA Not Amused
AVweb Insider
Bombardier announced they’ll quit making Learjets. Well, Gad Zooks! Who are “they” to decide when an icon dies?
Featured Video
Best Of The Web: Impossible Turn Misconceptions
Much has been written and analyzed about the so-called impossible turn—turning back toward the departure runway after an engine failure. In this week's video,...