Best of the Web: Impossible Turn Misconceptions

By
Editorial Staff
-
Published:
0

Much has been written and analyzed about the so-called impossible turn–turning back toward the departure runway after an engine failure. In this week’s video, we feature a conversation between Gold Seal Ground School’s Russ Still and veteran instructor and airline pilot Brian Schiff. Using precise graphics and video, the two dissect some of the finer points of this often controversial emergency procedure. The video is presented in conjunction with the National Association of Flight Instructors.