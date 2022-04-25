Much has been written and analyzed about the so-called impossible turn–turning back toward the departure runway after an engine failure. In this week’s video, we feature a conversation between Gold Seal Ground School’s Russ Still and veteran instructor and airline pilot Brian Schiff. Using precise graphics and video, the two dissect some of the finer points of this often controversial emergency procedure. The video is presented in conjunction with the National Association of Flight Instructors.
Home Multimedia Best of the Web: Impossible Turn Misconceptions
AVweb Insider
Bombardier announced they’ll quit making Learjets. Well, Gad Zooks! Who are “they” to decide when an icon dies?
Featured Video
Why This Landing Went Bad Part Deux
St. Barts Airport—actually Gustaf III—on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy is notorious for having a hill off the approach end of its 2100-foot...