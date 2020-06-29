Home Multimedia Video: Two Takeoff Accidents Analyzed MultimediaVideo of the Week Video: Two Takeoff Accidents Analyzed By Paul Bertorelli - June 28, 2020 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin In this AVweb video, Paul Bertorelli dissects two takeoff accidents–including the crash of his own Mooney–to highlight how to recognize and avoid the most dangerous takeoff mistakes. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment AVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press Release RLT: Initials That Kept The Antiques Flying AVWeb Insider Paul Berge - June 25, 2020 Anyone who knows about old airplanes knows about Robert Taylor. He was instrumental in keeping these vintage aircraft fresh in the collective memory. Read more Featured Video Multimedia Video: Two Takeoff Accidents Analyzed Paul Bertorelli - June 28, 2020 In this AVweb video, Paul Bertorelli dissects two takeoff accidents--including the crash of his own Mooney--to highlight how to recognize and avoid...