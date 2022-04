At Sun ‘n Fun 2022, an Australian company called TurbAero was showing off a mock-up of a new, light turboprop engine it proposes to fit into airplanes requiring about 200 HP. Turboprops aren’t know for fuel efficiency, of course, but the company is using recuperative heating to deliver fuel specifics somewhere between a piston engine and legacy turboprops. The company CEO, Dave Limmer, explains it all in this AVweb video.