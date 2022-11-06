TEDx: Erik Lindbergh On Decarbonizing Aviation

The Lindbergh Foundation was founded in 1977 by Neil Armstrong, Jimmy Doolittle and other aviation interests who followed the work of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh to carry on work the couple initiated in environmental causes. Today, the foundation is chaired by Erik Lindbergh, Charles’ grandson. In this TEXx talk Erik recently presented, he outlines the foundation’s belief that the most effective way to decarbonize aviation is through prizes similar to the Orteig Prize that inspired Charles Lindbergh’s transatlantic flight in 1927.