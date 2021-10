Active winglets from Tamarack Aerospace have worked well on a variety of Cessna Citation jets, and now the company is working on a new STC to retrofit the Smart Wing active winglets on Beech King 200 and 300 series turboprops. It announced the project at the 2021 NBAA-BASE convention in Las Vegas. For this video, Larry Anglisano spent some time with Tamarack’s Jacob Klinginsmith at the company’s Beech 200 test bed at the show.