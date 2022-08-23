ScaleWings Carbon Fiber Mustang Replica at AirVenture 2022

By
Mark Phelps
-
0

With lots of downsized P-51 replicas to choose from, ScaleWings’ carbon fiber version offers the Revell-model ease of assembly, while retaining the all-metal “look.” The Germany-based company painstakingly duplicated all the rivets, screws, hardware – even replicated the fabric-covered rudder – with indentations in the factory molds. Many people assume it’s actually a metal airplane.

Mark Phelps
